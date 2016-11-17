REVEALED: 155 sex offenders registered in Hyndburn

Community leaders have spoken of their shock after it was revealed there are 155 registered sex offenders living in the borough.

Lancashire Police have confirmed the number of sex offenders living in Hyndburn after a Freedom of Information request by the Observer.

The ratio of offenders in Hyndburn is one for every 516 people living in the borough, which is higher than the county average of one for every 793 people.

Community leaders have also expressed fears that an under-pressure local police force could struggle to monitor the number of offenders living in the borough.

Margo Barnes, from the White Ash Residents Association, said: “I wouldn’t have expected there to be so many in Hyndburn.

“If you have children or grandchildren you would be concerned by the numbers. But the police can only do so much and manpower is not what it used to be.

"I feel police are stretched to the limit but you can’t let sexual offenders go unchecked. It is worrying.”

Concerns have also been raised about the concentration of sex offenders in Hyndburn, compared with neighbouring districts.

Rossendale borough, for example, has just half the number of registered sex offenders – with just 78.

Oswaldtwistle councillor Peter Britcliffe said: “It is rather worrying to see that we have got two times the number of offenders than in Rossendale, and that causes me concern.

“When a sex offender moves into the area, people have misgivings and seek assurances from the police that they are being monitored very carefully – but if they haven’t got the resources to do that, then people have a right to be worried.”

Hyndburn MP Graham Jones said: “We have a duty for the public to be protected and for those people who committed those crimes to be reminded of the seriousness and the consequences of sexual offences, and to receive the help they need.

“But police cuts are a huge issue, and if it’s about managing risk, one of the issues is not reducing the numbers of community police.”

A Lancashire police spokesperson said: “It is our priority to manage risk and protect our communities from the most serious sexual and violent offenders.

“We have multi-agency arrangements in place which continue to work effectively to manage those dangerous violent and sexual offenders.”

