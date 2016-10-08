Revolutionary 1916 Battle of the Somme film to be screened

A film commemorating 100 years since the end of the Battle of the Somme will be shown in Accrington next month.

The feature-length documentary about the 141-day battle was originally shot and screened in 1916 and at the time was viewed by 20 million people.

Historians have said the documentary changed the way both cinema and film was perceived by the public.

The UNESCO-listed film will now be shown at Accrington Town Hall on Friday, November 18 - arranged by the Accrington Pals centenary Commemorative Fund.

Its work aims to preserve the lasting memory of the bravery of the 11th Service Battalion, which saw 634 soldiers killed or injured on the first day of the First World War battle.

Viewing of the 73-minute film is strictly limited to 141 people and by ticket only.

Tickets for the event at 10am, are priced at £3 and include tea, coffee and biscuits.

They can be booked by visiting the Accrington Town Hall or by calling 01254 380293.

The screening is part of an international project run by the Imperial War Museum and members of the First World War Centenary Partnership.