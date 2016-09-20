How we use Cookies
Rising Bridge roadworks will be delayed AGAIN, transport bosses admit

The £4.5million scheme for the A56 roundabout will continue into October

£4.5m upgrade works to the Rising Bridge roundabout

Works on a £4.5million roundabout scheme at Rising Bridge are now predicted to overrun into early October.

Highways England (HE) had previously advised that the works, which began in March and were originally scheduled to end by August 31, had been forced to run into mid-September due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ which included uncharted utility services, weather condition and road traffic collisions in the area.

However, the latest summary for the north west from HE states that: “With the exception of the embankment and surfacing, the works are expected to finish in early October”.

Driver Adrian Smith, a mechanic from Rishton who often uses the route, blasted highways bosses over the delay and lack of information.

He told the Observer: “What’s frustrating me is the lack of information, and no explanation or apology as to why it’s not finished on time.

“It’s such poor management. It’s just unbelievable that they’ve been able to shut a dual carriageway that people need to use every night for seven months.”

The project is run by Highways England and carried out by Balfour Beatty Mott MacDonald, the company responsible for managing and maintaining the motorway on its behalf.

It is installing new traffic lights, pedestrian crossings and cycle lanes - as well as resurfacing the roundabout - and aims to link villages, schools and businesses on either side of the A56.

Highways England said that a majority of the ongoing roadworks would be finished by Friday, September 23 but they would need to return later this year to complete the project.

A spokesperson said: “Most of the roadworks on the A56 Rising Bridge roundabout scheme will be lifted by the end of this week, although one lane will remain closed on the southbound approach to the roundabout to allow work to take place on the embankment.

“Most of the benefits of the scheme are now in place, despite the work schedule being severely affected by last winter’s storms. We will need to return later in the year to resurface the road and complete the installation of the new traffic lights.”

