A road has been closed off after an underground water main burst in Rishton.

Blackburn Road has been cordoned off between Station Road and Eachill Road with traffic being diverted down Noble Street.

United Utilities were called to the area at around 8pm on Tuesday, August 15, following a reported leak on the road.

In a post on the website at 1.26am on Wednesday, United Utilties said: “Our team of engineers has finished repairing the leaking pipe on Blackburn Road and the water should be starting to flow normally again.

“However it may take up to two hours for the water pressure to return to normal levels.

“We’re sorry if this has affected you and thank you for your patience.”

The Blackburn Bus Company posted on Twitter: “Sorry to inform you Station Rd in Rishton is still closed due to a mains pipe bursting this is affecting 6/7 and the hotline routes.”