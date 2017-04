Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road was blocked off after a man was spotted standing on the edge of the Accrington Viaduct bridge.

Lancashire Police were called at around 1pm on Thursday, April 27 to Milnshaw Lane to reports of a man standing on the railway bridge.

The ambulance service was requested by officers and the road was blocked off to traffic at Eastgate.

A spokesperson for Lancashire police said that the man was brought down from the bridge safely after around 45 minutes.