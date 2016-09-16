Road runners, tea drinkers and pirates in a car dealership feature in our Time-trip column

This week’s Time Trip features road runners, tea drinkers and pirates in a car dealership.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers that appeared in the paper in the mid-2000s.

They appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week one of our pictures shows Stratstone Volvo customers, Ronnie and Dorothy Sowerbutts, with Joyce and Andy Dinsdale, and staff members Alan Bailey, Ruth Hage and sales manager Duncan Spencer, who were all game for some swashbuckling when the Accrington dealership celebrated the new blockbuster film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’.

There is also a shot of Pat Whewell, Eileen Shaw and Jean Stephens serving up tea and coffee at Saint Andrew’s Church, Accrington, and another of bands who played at a family fun day for Accrington Churches Working Together in Saint James’ Church grounds.

Finally, Accrington Road Runners raised money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

