Road runners, tea drinkers and pirates in a car dealership feature in our Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the mid-2000s?

This week’s Time Trip features road runners, tea drinkers and pirates in a car dealership.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers that appeared in the paper in the mid-2000s.

They appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week one of our pictures shows Stratstone Volvo customers, Ronnie and Dorothy Sowerbutts, with Joyce and Andy Dinsdale, and staff members Alan Bailey, Ruth Hage and sales manager Duncan Spencer, who were all game for some swashbuckling when the Accrington dealership celebrated the new blockbuster film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest’.

There is also a shot of Pat Whewell, Eileen Shaw and Jean Stephens serving up tea and coffee at Saint Andrew’s Church, Accrington, and another of bands who played at a family fun day for Accrington Churches Working Together in Saint James’ Church grounds.

Stratstone Volvo customers Ronnie and Dorothy Sowerbutts and Joyce and Andy Dinsdale were game for some swashbuckling when the Accrington dealership celebrated the new blockbuster film Pirates of the Caribbean, Dead Man's Chest. Alan Bailey, Ruth Hage and sales manager Duncan Spencer joined in the fun

Finally, Accrington Road Runners raised money for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature in the column, send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

