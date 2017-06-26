Road sealed off after car found abandoned with 'gunfire damage'

A road has been sealed off after a car was found abandoned with apparent gunfire damage.

Police have sealed off Alan Ramsbottom Way in Great Harwood and launched an investigation.

Officers were called to the street at around 11.50pm on Sunday, June 25, to reports of a white Ford Fiesta which had been found abandoned.

Detectives said they believe the damage found on the car is ‘consistent with the discharge of a firearm’.

Det Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: “This incident was reported by a member of the public who found the vehicle unoccupied.

“At this moment I do not know who the occupants of the vehicle were and am keen to establish this.

“While there is no evidence within the vehicle to suggest the occupants were injured I obviously want to confirm that they are safe and well and establish the circumstances of what happened.

“I appreciate there may be some concern from the community but can assure them that extensive enquiries are underway and patrols have been increased in the area.

“I would like to encourage anyone with information they believe may be connected to this incident to contact the police on 101 quoting log reference 1690 of June 26.”

The road has been closed for several hours however access for small vehicles is possible from St Huberts Road.