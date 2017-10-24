Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 12-year-old schoolgirl was grabbed by a man as he tried to snatch her mobile phone.

Police said the incident happened outside St Christopher’s High School on Queens Road West in Accrington at around 3.50pm on Monday, October 23.

Officers said the girl was approached by the man as she was leaving the school and he grabbed her arm to get her mobile phone.

The robber was disturbed when a passer-by saw the incident and crossed the road to help.

Police said the offender made off in the direction of Gloucester Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 884 of October 23.