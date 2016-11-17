How we use Cookies
A rock night and birthday celebrations in our Time-trip column

  • Updated
  • By

Can you spot anyone you know in these pictures from the 2000s?

This week’s Time-trip features a rock night, birthday celebrations and disco revellers.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper. This week we have shots of locals enjoying their drinks in the Bees Knees Bar, Accrington town centre, and disco revellers raising money for Broadfield School, Oswaldtwistle at Accrington’s Poplar Social Club.

Members of Accrington Motorcycle Club are also snapped at their Valentines rock night, and finally the joint 21st birthday celebrations for Christine McGrory and Louise Sayers, who set off from the Black Bull, Abbey Street, Accrington for Blackpool.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.

