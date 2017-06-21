Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Social landlord Hyndburn Homes will launch safety inspections of its properties after the devastating London tower block fire.

At least 79 people have died or are missing after the Grenfell Tower fire in north Kensington on June 14, with many more injured, some critical. The death toll is expected to rise further amid fears victims may never be identified.

Hyndburn Homes, which manages 3,286 housing units across the borough, said they are ‘shocked and saddened by the tragic incident’ and have launched a review of their buildings and fire safety documentation.

In a statement, they said: “Our thoughts go out to the victims and everyone affected by the fire. As we manage a number of tower blocks, we would just like to take this opportunity to reassure our customers about the work we’re doing to keep their buildings safe and secure.

“The safety of our customers is our utmost priority and we’re confident that the procedures we have in place will continue to keep them safe.”

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the Grenfell blaze, looking at the construction and recent refurbishment of the building, maintenance and fire safety. The Hyndburn Homes statement added: “We work very closely with the Fire and Rescue Service and all our tower blocks meet strict fire safety regulations, with regular inspections and risk assessments by independent fire safety assessors put in place.

“We recently completed fire risk assessments in all our tower blocks and are in the process of reviewing all the relevant fire safety documentation as a precautionary measure.”

Hyndburn Homes is working with partners including Lancashire Combined Fire Authority, Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and will undertake inspections to ‘provide reassurance’.

The said: “We’ve also launched a preliminary review to address key issues that form part of our approach to fire safety, such as the Stay Put evacuation policy, cladding and the use of sprinklers. We’ll ensure we have a communications strategy in place that reassures customers and reminds them about what they should do in the event of a fire.

“Over the coming weeks, staff will be present at our tower block sites to reassure customers and answer any questions they may have.”