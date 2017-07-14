Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A school has challenged white and Asian pupils to co-operate in a project demonstrating community solidarity.

Mount Carmel RC High School is encouraging staff, governors and parents to join in with the project, reflecting on recent terrible events in London and Manchester.

Headteacher Xavier Bowers has set the school community a social media challenge asking all pupils and staff to take a ‘selfie’ or ordinary photograph out and about in the community with friends and family showing how white and Asian British young people are doing positive things together in the local community.

He is also asking all members of the the school community to think about what can be done to break down racial barriers between communities.

Mr Bowers said: “We plan to display all the photographs in the school entrance area after the summer holiday and hopefully create some more permanent graphics that can be displayed around school in communal places to remind the school community that together we are stronger when we show love for each other.

"This is a very simple concept that asks us all to do a little something together to help promote greater harmony and togetherness in the wider community by breaking down the social barriers that currently exit between white and Asian British communities in Accrington and Oswaldtwistle.

"We hope that other schools and organisations will take up the idea and launch it within their own communities. Members of clergy from different Christian denominations and Imams from local mosques have been invited to attend the assemblies and support the initiative in whatever way they can."

Mr Bowers will present an assembly to all pupils including photographs of the memorial concert in Manchester organised by Ariana Grande which he attended with his family, along with many images taken within the school showing examples of harmony, friendship and 'togetherness'.

Pupils and staff are sending their photographs via the school Twitter page @MountCarmelHigh using the hashtag #OneLoveMC and will be given a neon pin badge to wear and promote the campaign slogan - just like the badges that were distributed in Manchester and London following the recent terror attacks.