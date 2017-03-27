Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A memorial will be set up in a school grounds in memory of tragic teenager Megan Lee.

Megan, 15, from Oswaldtwistle, died on New Year’s Day from a suspected severe allergic reaction.

St Christopher’s High School in Accrington, where Megan was a student, will now hold a memorial service involving year 11 pupils, her friends and parents.

Headteacher Richard Jones said as part of the service her family will also be shown a plot of land chosen for a bench and willow sculpture.

He said: “This event shook the whole school community, particularly the many young people who considered Megan to be a friend.

“It is a tribute to this church school that we have been able to support each other during these testing times, trying to make sense of a seemingly senseless and tragic series of events by listening to and acting on the word of God.

“We feel that sufficient time has now passed for us to mark Megan’s time with us more formally.

“We will be holding a memorial service for Megan involving Year 11, friends from other year groups and Megan’s mum and dad.

“As part of this service the Lee family will be shown the plot of land chosen for a bench and sculpture made of willow which has been reserved as a special outside space in memory of Megan.

“We hope that this spot will be used for many years to come and will act as one way of ensuring that Megan’s presence continues to be felt at St Christopher’s.”

The memorial service will take place on Tuesday, March 28 and will be followed by a whole school non-uniform day on Wednesday, March 29.

Students are being asked to wear pink - Megan’s favourite colour.

Mr Jones said: “Events of this scale are relatively rare for our school and are usually limited to one year group at a time but we see this as an opportunity to reach our target of raising £1,000 to be split between the two charities identified by Megan’s family: Anaphylaxis Campaign and the Critical Care Unit, Royal Blackburn Hospital.

“Megan was a model St Christopher’s pupil. It would be fitting if we could all work together to raise funds in her name.”

The Queens Road West school is asking for pupils to donate at least £1 and can be done online at www.justgiving.com/St-ChristophersCEHighSchool .