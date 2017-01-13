Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two schools in Hyndburn have been forced to close after heavy overnight snow.

Green Haworth CE Primary School in Accrington and St John’s Stonefold in Rising Bridge have confirmed they will be closed on Friday, January 13.

St John’s school in Rising Bridge said its site supervisor at Stonefold said conditions at 6.30am today were “dangerous and getting worse”.

Police are also warning motorists to avoid ‘perilous’ routes to work with ‘extremely icy conditions’ reported on Grane Road between Haslingden and Blackburn.

Sgt Hesketh posted Facebook said: “Drivers, please be aware of extremely icy conditions on GRANE ROAD between Rossendale and Blackburn, bringing traffic to a standstill and causing drivers to turn around.

“I would advise you to take a longer, less perilous route to work.”

Clear skies are forecast for the rest of today with temperatures between 1 and 3 degrees C, although there may be more snow overnight as temperatures dive below freezing again.