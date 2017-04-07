Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The search is on for this year’s Accrington Carnival Royalty ahead of the big event in June.

Organisers are looking to find a Queen and Princess, and for the first time in the event’s history a King and Prince.

The Carnival is returning in summer 2017 after a new committee was formed to save it.

Tracy Simmonds, of the committee, said they wanted to celebrate the return by doing something that’s never been done at previous carnivals.

She said: “Myself and Gayle Knight got together and formed a new committee and everybody is so enthusiastic.

“What we said is we wanted to have something different to recent years. The first thing is that the carnival is on a Sunday this year which it has never been before.

“We also decided to have Carnival Royalty so we are going to have the usual Carnival Queen Princess but we are also going to have a King and Prince.”

The Carnival Royalty will be decided over the next few weeks and the winners will play a big role in the upcoming Accrington Carnival celebrations on Sunday, June 25.

To enter the King and Queen competition you must be aged between 18 and 30 and live or work in the Hyndburn area.

Judging will take place at The Brooks Club on Infant Street in Accrington on Friday, May 19 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

Children aged between seven and 11 living in Hyndburn can also enter the Prince and Princess competition. Entrants will be limited to 20 Prince and Princess places and they will be notified if they are successful prior to the day of judging.

The Prince and Princess winners and runners up will be decided at Oswaldtwistle Mills on Saturday, June 10 from 9am.

Entrants must be accompanied by a responsible adult on the day.

All the winners and attendants must be available on the day of the carnival.

Application forms can be collected from: Jake Alexander Hair & Beauty on Blackburn Road in Accrington; Julie & Barbara Kay Shoes on Whalley Road in Accrington; Garlands Florists and Winstanley’s Morning Wear, both on Union Road in Oswaldtwistle; and Balcony Brides in units E6 and E7 of the Accrington Market Hall.

You can also download the form at www.accringtoncarnival.com .

To arrange a publicity photograph call Bev or Jake on 01254 394360.