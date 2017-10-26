Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the fatal shooting of a dad in Oswaldtwistle.

Lancashire Police said that a 49-year-old man from Oswaldtwistle was arrested this afternoon on suspicion of murder and is being held in police custody.

The victim, who has been formally named as Lee Holt, 32, from Accrington, suffered a single shot wound to his chest. He was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where he sadly died a short time later.

A 14-year-old boy from Oswaldtwistle was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A spokesperson said that police were called around 8.25pm on Wednesday, October 25 to a report that a man had been shot after an 'altercation involving a small group of people' at the front door of a house on Barnard Close.

DCI Jill Johnston from the Force Major Investigation Team said: “Our thoughts and condolences remain with Lee’s family at this very difficult time. We have specially trained officers supporting them.

“Our investigation is on-going and we are continuing with our enquiries.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and the victim and offender are known to each other. We do not believe there is a wider threat to local residents.

“I would like to stress that we do not believe this is linked to two other firearms discharges in Accrington in June.

“We need anyone who may have seen anything in the build up to this incident to get in contact with us as soon as possible. Similarly if you know anything that you think could help, please come forward.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference LC-20171025-1407.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.