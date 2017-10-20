Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have charged a second man in connection with an alleged firearms incident in Accrington.

It comes after officers were called to reports that a gun was fired through the window of a house on Richmond Hill Street shortly after midnight on June 29.

Nobody was injured.

Wasim Ali, 28, of Richmond Hill Street, Accrington, has now been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life/enable another to do so. He is due to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday, October 20.

Det Insp Zoe Russo, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said police are continuing to investigate the incident and an earlier alleged firearms discharge on June 5.

She said: “Although there has never been any suggestion of a threat to the wider public, we appreciate that these incidents were concerning for local residents and we would like to reassure them that our investigation is very much ongoing.

“As always, anybody with information about either incident is asked to contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information about either incident is encouraged to contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or they can link in with their local Community Beat Manager or PCSO. Leave a message for the Hyndburn Local Policing team on 01254 353103.