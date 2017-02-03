Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A self-employed businessman could face jail over a £30,000 income tax fraud.

James Tunaley, of Lowergate Road, Huncoat, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to 10 counts of fraud by false representation by submitting income tax returns which he knew or believed to be false.

The offences date from April 2013 to January 2016 and involve a total figure of just over £29,000.

Daniel Thomas, prosecuting, told the court: “Those pleas are acceptable to the Crown on the basis that it’s quite clear this is not something that was fraudulent from the outset. This is a kickback that was discovered and then alighted on by the defendant which is why it ran as it did.”

Philip Holden, defending, said Tunaley has no convictions for dishonestly, is a family man with children and requested a pre-sentence report.

Tunaley, 28, will be sentenced on March 2.

Recorder David Swinerton told him: “Be under no illusion that the level of this fraud is such that it crosses the custody threshold and is a series of offences which would justify a prison sentence. There are no promises whatsoever as to what the sentence will be.”