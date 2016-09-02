How we use Cookies
Hot Topic:

Sheep rustlers steal 14 lambs worth nearly £17,000

Police said the Blue Face Leicester lambs were stolen from the Dean Lane area of Great Harwood

Leicester lambs similar to those stolen

Fourteen pedigree sheep worth nearly £17,000 have been stolen from Great Harwood.

Police said the 14 Blue Face Leicester lambs, aged between six and seven months old, were stolen from the Dean Lane area in late July or early August.

The theft comes following the slaughter of a Tup Ram on the land worth around £7,000.

PC Nigel Keates said: “The pedigree sheep were valued at about £16,800. We are unsure if they were taken to enhance stock or for slaughter.

“The lambs were four ewe lambs and 10 ram lambs which had red, blue, green or yellow ‘Turkey tags’ in the top of their right ears. They were taken late July or during August.

Tags on the sheep left at the scene

“At a similar time a Tup Ram was slaughtered on the land leaving mainly the head and fleece. This ram was valued at £7,000.

“This breed is not generally utilised for its meat.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting crime number

ED1612942.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Hyndburn defendants up before the bench

Our latest roundup from Blackburn and Burnley magistrates

Related Tags

Places
Great Harwood

Most Read in News

  1. Accrington
    Man says thanks to Hyndburn Leisure Centre workers who saved his life
  2. Conservative Party
    Anger as it's confirmed LCC to close three Hyndburn libraries
  3. Accrington
    Accrington defendants up before the courts
  4. Accrington
    'Disgraceful' father gave cannabis to addicted son
  5. Accrington
    Woman punched and slapped teen in street

Most Read

  1. Accrington
    Man says thanks to Hyndburn Leisure Centre workers who saved his life
  2. Conservative Party
    Anger as it's confirmed LCC to close three Hyndburn libraries
  3. Accrington
    Accrington defendants up before the courts
  4. Accrington
    'Disgraceful' father gave cannabis to addicted son
  5. Accrington
    Woman punched and slapped teen in street

Most Recent

Accrington Observer

Journalists

Stuart Pike
Deputy editor specialising in politics
Alex Bell
Crime
Bethany English
District reporter
Beth Abbit
Court reporter
Jon Macpherson
Reporter
Kate Watkins
Reporter specialising in communities
Garth Dawson
Photographer and columnist