Sheep rustlers steal 14 lambs worth nearly £17,000

Fourteen pedigree sheep worth nearly £17,000 have been stolen from Great Harwood.

Police said the 14 Blue Face Leicester lambs, aged between six and seven months old, were stolen from the Dean Lane area in late July or early August.

The theft comes following the slaughter of a Tup Ram on the land worth around £7,000.

PC Nigel Keates said: “The pedigree sheep were valued at about £16,800. We are unsure if they were taken to enhance stock or for slaughter.

“The lambs were four ewe lambs and 10 ram lambs which had red, blue, green or yellow ‘Turkey tags’ in the top of their right ears. They were taken late July or during August.

Tags on the sheep left at the scene

“At a similar time a Tup Ram was slaughtered on the land leaving mainly the head and fleece. This ram was valued at £7,000.

“This breed is not generally utilised for its meat.”

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting crime number

ED1612942.