Shock and sadness as two murder inquiries launched in Accrington

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Community leaders have spoken of their shock and ‘astonishment’ after two separate murder investigations were launched in Accrington.

Raich Keith Alcock, 52, was found collapsed at his home on Arnold Street on the morning of September 6 with a fractured skull.

He passed away 10 days later at Royal Preston Hospital after never regaining consciousness from a coma and detectives now believe he was the victim of an assault at his home.

A 36-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder on remains in custody for questioning.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting the murder has been bailed until October 10.

Police on Arnold Street in Accrington for murder investigation.

The announcement of the murder inquiry came just 24 hours after a separate murder investigation was launched when a man was found dead in a flat on Granville Road, Accrington.

Police said the man - who has not yet been formally identified - was found on Wednesday, September 21 in a bed with ‘serious head injuries’ and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Accrington has been arrested on suspicion of murder and also remains in custody.

Police are not linking the incidents.

Hyndburn council leader Miles Parkinson said he had full confidence in the public investigations.

Hyndburn Council leader Miles Parkinson

He said: “I’m sure Lancashire Constabulary are doing all they can to look into these matters and to liaise with the families who have been bereaved in this appalling way.

“Our thoughts go to the families at this time. To have a bereavement is hard enough but then if someone is taken away in this manner it is not nice at all.”

Conservative group leader Tony Dobson said to have a double murder investigation in Accrington is ‘quite astonishing’.

He said: “It’s extremely sad and our thoughts and prayers go out to both sets of families of the victims.

“Accrington hasn’t seen a murder investigation for a number of years so to have two in a few days is quite astonishing.

“I think it’s a pattern at the moment that the town seems to be suffering from, although this is certainly at the far end of the scale.

Councillor Tony Dobson

“We’ve had many thefts of cars, break-ins, stone thefts to name a few and we seem to be going through a crime epidemic in Accrington which I hope will soon pass.

“I’ve got every faith in the police to catch this minority of people who are trading in these incidents and preying on vulnerable people.

“I think we need to become nosey neighbours again really and keep our eyes and ears open about what’s happening in our neighbourhoods while we get to grips and come to terms with where we are at this moment in time.”

Coun Paddy Short said the Peel Ward is ‘shocked’ by the investigation into Mr Alcock’s death.

He said: “It’s a surprise to see something like this in Accrington. Thankfully these things are very rare in this area and long may that continue.

“The Peel area is shocked and I’m sure the whole of Hyndburn is too.

“My thoughts are obviously with the person’s family. To lose a loved one under normal circumstances can be tough but to lose someone in suspicious circumstances is even harder.

Peel ward councillor Paddy Short

“I know the street very well and spent many an evening around there.

“It’s just a normal working class street in Accrington and you don’t expect something like this to happen, but unfortunately it has.

“I didn’t know the man personally but I’ve probably talked to him in the past on the doorstep.

“Myself and the other Peel ward councillor Joyce Plummer will be offering our support for the family.

“I would encourage anyone with information to come forward and speak to the police. I have full confidence in their investigation.”

Detectives are now appealing for any CCTV footage which was recording in the area around Granville Road between the afternoon of Saturday, September 17, and the morning of Wednesday, September 21.

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Detective Superintendent Paul Withers, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are still in the process of establishing the exact circumstances surrounding this death and we would appeal to anybody with CCTV footage filmed in the vicinity of Granville Road to make contact with us.

“We would also ask anybody who saw the incident, or who knows anything about it, to contact us. You can either ring us directly on 101, or make contact anonymously through Crimestoppers.

“You may not think you know anything significant, but if you have any information at all we would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log number 253 of September 21.

Police are also calling on anyone with information in relation to Mr Alcock’s death to call 101 and quote log number 1185 of September 7.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “This is a tragic incident and I would offer my deepest condolences to Mr Alcock’s family and friends.

“I believe there are people in the Accrington area, particularly people who frequent the town centre, who will have information that will help us understand what happened to Mr Alcock and I would urge them to make contact with us.”