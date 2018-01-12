The video will start in 8 Cancel

Business owners in Accrington town centre have been put on red alert after a number of burglaries.

Police have released CCTV following a number of incidents in the Warner Street area in what damage was caused to the properties and cash stolen.

The first part of the footage is from Pure Perfection in the early hours of Tuesday, January 9 and shows a man breaking in, then removing the entire till from the shop.

The second part of the footage is from the early hours of the following day, Wednesday, January 10, and shows a man using a brick to smash the window of Boutique 29 before he kicks the door in and searches the shop.

In a statement, Hyndburn Police said: “In both these offences a very small amount of money was taken as we always advise small businesses to never leave cash on the premises overnight.

“We also believe the same man is responsible for both offences.

"We won’t tolerate disgraceful criminal behaviour like this in Accrington where people target small businesses who are just trying to make an honest living - if you recognise the man/men in the footage we need you to contact us as soon as possible.

“Please share as far as possible and let’s bring the person responsible to justice. Thanks for your help.”

Call PC1183 Graham Hartley or PCSO 7672 James Southworth on 01254 353103 or you can email them on 1183@lancashire.pnn.police.uk or 7672@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

The crime references are ED1800486 and ED1800549.