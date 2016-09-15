Shopworker speaks of terror after being dragged 30ft across car park by getaway burglar

A shop boss has spoken of his terror after he was dragged 30ft across a car park as he hung off a getaway car.

Farmfoods assistant manager Benjamin Lee told the Observer how he feared for his life after the driver – crook Carl Poynton – was jailed.

A court was told that Mr Lee had tried to grab the keys from Poynton’s car as he tried to flee the store on The Viaduct in Accrington where Poynton had stolen three purses.

Mr Lee had earlier chased Poynton out of the store after spotting him ‘acting suspiciously’ in the staff area of the supermarket.

After the hearing, 21-year-old Mr Lee said: “There was a moment when I was hanging on to his car door, the wheels were going backwards and I thought I was going to go under, that I was going to die.

“I was terrified, it was horrific.”

The assistant manager, who lives in Burnley, was dragged along the gravel car park as the car reversed, hitting his head on the door as Poynton slammed it closed.

He said: “He stopped the car to change gear and that’s when myself and a customer managed to get the key out .

“We tried to detain him but he pulled a screwdriver and I wasn’t in any fit state to take him on after banging my head.

“I managed to get back inside and just tried to get my breath back – I was just so relieved to be alive.”

Mr Lee, who has worked for the Farmfoods company since leaving school, returned to work the day after the incident.

He said he acted without thinking when he realised what had happened.

He said: “It was just the fact he’d taken stuff and I reacted the same way I would have done if that stuff was mine.”

Mr Lee added: “I am a lot more wary now of who and what’s around me, even when I’m walking to get my bus home after work.

“I don’t think mentally you can ever recover from what was a near-death experience but you just have to try and deal with it.”

Poynton, 38, of Henry Street, Clayton-le-Moors, pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court to burglary, dangerous driving, ABH, driving without a licence and using a car without insurance.

He was jailed for 12 months, disqualified from driving for 12 months and ordered to take an extended driving re-test.

The court heard how Poynton had committed 108 previous offences, including around 50 for theft.

The incident happened on July 1 this year - the same day the supermarket was celebrating its official opening - and left Mr Lee with ‘grazes’ on his body.

Darren Lee-Smith, defending, said Poynton’s life has ‘been blighted by drugs for over 20 years’.

The court heard how the defendant had just been released from a 10-week jail sentence a few weeks before the incident and was ‘off his head’ at the time of the offences.

Mr Lee-Smith told the court: “While in custody the defendant became addicted to legal high substances which, when he was released from custody, he continued taking and committed these offences.

“He had very little recollection of these offences. He borrowed the car to make a legitimate trip to the supermarket.

“He pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity.

“He didn’t put forward any basis of plea in any cheap attempt to try and minimise what he’s done.

“He fully appreciates that this sentence could’ve been a lot more serious than it was.

“Thankfully there were not more significant injuries that the one’s which were sustained and all of the property was recovered.”

Judge Beverley Lunt told the hearing that Carl Poynton had a ‘dreadful record’ and only an immediate jail sentence was appropriate.

Sentencing, she said: “If this was just the burglary at Farmfoods then I would look seriously at giving you a chance, but it went up such a notch once you drove that car away with Mr Lee hanging out of it.

“I do take account and I accept that this is panic. You are not trying to hurt anybody.

“I understand that and I can accept that so I can reduce the sentence. It must be an immediate sentence of imprisonment.”