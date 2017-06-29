Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating reports that a shotgun was fired through the window of an Accrington house.

The incident took place on Richmond Hill Street at around midnight on the night of Wednesday, June 28.

Police say a single shot is believed to have been fired through the front window.

No one was injured in the incident.

A spokesperson from Lancashire Police said: “We were called at midnight to a report that a single shot from a shotgun had been fired through the front window of a house in Richmond Hill Street, Accrington.

“No one was injured and investigations are ongoing.”

It is the third reported house shooting in the borough this year, and comes just four days after a car was found abandoned with apparent ‘gunfire damage’ on Alan Ramsbottom Way in Great Harwood.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers.