The show must go on: Accrington Carnival on track after crisis talks

Residents have rallied together after the biennial carnival was left without an organising team

The Accrington Carnival is on track to return next year after residents rallied together to save it.

The future of the historic event was thrown into doubt last year after the Accrington Lions announced they would no longer organise it due to lack of help and red tape.

Gayle Knight, who is is on the committee for the Oswaldtwistle Carnival, said more than 20 people gathered at a public meeting this week and they now plan for the biennial Accrington Carnival to go ahead.

She said: “The general feeling from the meeting was that it would be a shame to lose the tradition, but that the town has to be behind it.

"There are still a few hurdles to get over, including raising the money for things like insurance, toilets, road closures etc.

“So far the only decisions that have been made are that ‘if’ it goes ahead it will be on Sunday, June 11, and will have a procession that will end at Oakhill Park.

"There is still a lot to be discussed and then the hard work will really begin to get it organised.”

Another meeting has been organised at Hyndburn Community and Voluntary Resource Centre on Tuesday, November 29 at 6pm. To get involved call 01254 398319.

