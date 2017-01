Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charity boxes have been stolen from a takeaway by a callous thief.

Police said a male offender used a concrete slab to smash the front door window of Home Run on Blackburn Road in Accrington.

He fled the scene before returning 25 minutes later and climbed through the broken window before swiping six charity boxes containing around £150.

The incident happened between 10.15pm and 11.40pm on Tuesday, January 17.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 1474 of January 17.