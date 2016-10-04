How we use Cookies
SIXTY jobs created as Domino's takeaway opens in Accrington

And the pizza giant will open a second branch in the borough within weeks

Pizza takeaway chain Domino’s has opened in Accrington town centre - and has 15 job vacancies still remaining.

It is the first Domino’s to open in Hyndburn and will be hotly followed by the launch of another store in Great Harwood in six weeks’ time.

Sheby Ravat, regional manager for Domino’s, said the new store on The Viaduct in Accrington has created 60 jobs - with a quarter of those still up for grabs.

Around £250,000 has been spent by the company transforming the empty unit next to Farmfoods into the takeaway, which is open seven days a week from 11am to 11pm.

Sheby said: “We had a ‘soft opening’ and have now been up and running for a few days.

“It’s gone extremely well. We have had some amazing feedback and it has gone a lot better than we expected. We are trying to expand more into this area and are opening another one in Great Harwood in about six weeks. We are still looking for 15 delivery drivers and kitchen staff for this one.”

The branch is employing 40 delivery drivers, 15 kitchen and customer service staff and five managers. To find out more about vacancies call Jimmy Mahmood, head of customer services, on 01254 301300.

