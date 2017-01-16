Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A homeowner has spoken of his shock after a car ploughed into the front of his house.

A blue Volkswagen Golf crashed into the front of a house on Blackburn Road in Oswaldtwistle just after 7am on Monday, January 16.

The householder, who asked not to be named, said he was asleep upstairs and thought his house was falling down.

He told the Observer: “It was a complete shock. I was in my bedroom asleep and then all of a sudden I heard this massive bang sound, like a wall had fallen down.

“I came downstairs and looked in the front room and saw the VW Golf. It’s not what you expect to see first thing in the morning.

“I came outside to make sure the driver and any passengers were all right.

“There was just one lad in the car.

“He’s obviously bounced into the wall and straight into my house.”

The homeowner, who has lived in the property for around 12 months, said he was thankful that no-one was hurt.

He said: “It’s a bad junction. It’s very lucky that no-one was driving along Blackburn Road at the time and he side-swiped them or someone was walking along the pavement.

“The crash has ruined the windows and the blinds and sprayed glass everywhere inside. Ironically the windows are only about one year old.

“If someone was sat in the front room when the car crashed then they would have been sprayed with glass.

“I asked the driver if he was all right and he said he was.

“I’m just waiting for the loss adjusters to come and have a look at the damage and then get it boarded up.”

Lancashire Police were called to the scene of the crash - near the Hare and Hounds pub - at around 7.20am.

A spokesperson said: “A car was driven into a row of terraced houses and has gone straight into a house.

“The council have been called on to check out the damage to the buildings, and highways have been called and the vehicle was recovered about 9.45am.”

Police said the incident was ‘damage only’ and no ambulance was required for the male driver.

A Hyndburn council spokesperson said that building control staff attended the scene and confirmed that the building is 'structurally sound'.