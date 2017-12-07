Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Met Office has put out a severe weather warning, with Accrington expected to be hit by snow and ice from Storm Caroline.

A yellow weather warning has been released for Hyndburn, as temperatures are set to plummet as far as -3C this weekend.

Heavy snowfall is predicted to hit the area on Thursday evening, thawing out on Friday.

Temperatures are still expected to bite however, with a low of -1C on Friday and -2C on Saturday.

Lighter snow will pick up again in the early hours of Sunday morning, carrying on through until Monday.

With between 2cm and 5cm of snow expected to fall over the coming days, residents have been advised to take extra care when travelling.

Higher ground could see the worst of it, with predictions of between 10cm and 20cm of snowfall for some.

The cold weather is also expected to continue into the beginning of next week, with temperatures reaching -3C on Monday.

Lancashire County Council say they have begun gritting all main roads through the valley, ahead of the weekend.

Send us your snow pictures to accringtonobserver@menmedia.co.uk or via the Observer Facebook page, making sure to let us know who is in the photo and to confirm parental permission for anyone under 18.