Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A speeding crackdown has been launched on a busy Accrington road.

Police from the Central and Springhill neighbourhood team said they have received ‘numerous reports’ of vehicles driving at ‘excessive speeds’ in the Willows Lane area.

A Vauxhall Corsa was seized on Saturday, February 25, on Fairclough Road after the driver was found to have no insurance.

Enquiries are also ongoing regarding the driver of another ‘high powered performance vehicle’.