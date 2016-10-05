Sports club which works with the disabled recognised for achievements

Rachael McHugh, service to disability sport Hyndburn Sports Award winner, pictured with some of the Spring into Action ambassadors

A club which strives to increase participating in physical activity among people with disabilities has been recognised for its achievements.

Sports coach Rachael McHugh, of Spring into Action, won the Hyndburn Sports Award Service to Disability Sports award. Rachael, who is a director at Spring into Action, hopes it will help to raise awareness of the work of the community interest company.

Spring into Action found that people particularly with learning disabilities do not always feel confident accessing leisure centres and sports clubs because they are unsure whether staff can meet their needs.

Rachael said: “I am delighted to win this award but it is an achievement that can be celebrated by the young people and young adults that attend our sports sessions at Hyndburn Leisure Centre.

"We have some real talent at our sports club. We would love for other clubs to come along and see what we do, and possibly find new members for their own clubs.

"We would also love to see some new faces and have space for new members. It’s not just for people with learning disabilities - everyone is welcome.”

Rachael collected the award with four of the organisation’s Ambassadors, who are the face of their Inclusive Community Sports Club, Spring into Sport.

Ambassador Avril Hardman said: “Sometimes I feel as though people are scared to come and talk to me because I have a learning disability, but I enjoy sports and especially Zumba, just like anyone else.”

Bradley Wilson said: “Rachael has done so much for us over the past few years. I don’t know what I’d do without her.”

Adam Hartley added: “I have learned how to keep healthy and to try new things.”

Since 2013, Spring into Action has launched a number of projects with sport and physical activity in mind. Young people have been involved in dance, trampolining, archery, football and more. As well as the Spring into Sport club, the organisation also run Tennis and Dance sessions in the Ribble Valley.

Director Lucy Hamlin said: “We are all really proud of Rachael, she deserves this award.”

For more information about Spring into Sport and the Volunteer Training Programme, contact Lucy Hamlin on 01254 457026 lucy@spring-projects.co.uk or visit www.spring-projects.co.uk