A sporty couple are preparing to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Agnes and Raymond Byrom, from Oswaldtwistle, married on April 22, 1957, five years after meeting at a dance hall in Blackburn.

Raymond, 82, started his working career as a footballer and played for Accrington Stanley for four years between 1958 and 1962.

The left winger then moved to Bradford Park Avenue who were rivals in the old Third Division North, however he suffered a career-ending broken leg and spent the next three years out of work and in plaster.

Raymond and Agnes, who was voted the Accrington ‘Sportsgirl’ in 1958, later went on to set up Rays Garage Supplies on Bold Street in Accrington which has been operating for 42 years.

They have five children Alan, David, Craig, Ian and Elaine Aspin, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchilren.

Raymond, who lives on Hargreaves Road in Oswaldtwistle with Agnes, 81, revealed his secret to a long and happy marriage is: “She’s always right.”

He said: “I met her in a dance hall in Blackburn because I was a Blackburn lad. I played for the Blackburn Rovers reserves when I was 18 and then I joined Stanley.

“Walter Galbraith (Accrington Stanley and Bradford Park Avenue manager) signed me twice. I went to Bradford and played 71 games on the trot.

“I never missed a game until I broke my leg when I was 25, I was finished.

“We were courting for five years before we got married at St Mary’s RC Church in Oswaldtwistle.

“We have had a good partnership and not had any problems or arguments.

“Since we started the business we have been well off and not had any money problems so that helps, especially when you have five children, and we have never been smokers or drinkers.”

Raymond, who plays bowls at Immanuel Bowling Green in Oswaldtwistle and is a member of Accrington Golf Club, said they now enjoying their retirement after handing over the running of their business to children Alan, David and Craig.

He said: “We enjoy our holidays to Tenerife and to our caravan in Fleetwood.

“We are still very busy and have a full life.”

The couple plan to celebrate their wedding anniversary with a family meal and a trip to Fleetwood.