Accrington Stanley manager John Coleman was left bemoaning missed chances and penalty decisions after his brave side lost to West Brom in the EFL Cup second round.

The Reds were trailing 3-0 to goals from Salomon Rondon, Matt Philipps and new £12m summer signing Jay Rodriguez at the Wham Stadium before Tom Dallison slotted in a deserved consolation in the 88th minute.

After the match, Coleman said the result could have been different if Jonny Edwards had buried a misdirected header and two penalty appeals went their way.

He said: “Jonny’s miss was a sitter, he knows it’s a sitter, but he doesn’t mean to do it.

“They’re the turning points...that and two penalty shouts at 2-0.

“If you get the rub of the green it’s a different game. Playing no differently we could have won the game.”

The Premier League visitors, who made just four changes from their 1-0 away with to Burnley last weekend, were quickly on the offensive with Rondon racing clear and drilling a shot at Aaron Chapman, who made the first of several saves.

But he had no chance of stopping the Venezuelan in the 11th minute, Rodriguez bending in the ammunition and Rondon heading powerfully into the bottom corner.

Stanley looked vulnerable to further damage, Ben Richards-Everton tripping over his own backpass to invite unwanted trouble and Rodriguez scuffing after finding space inside the area.

When they did muster something useful in response following a corner on the right, Edwards headed high and wide with only Boaz Myhill to beat.

Much of the remaining tension disappeared after 31 minutes when Stanley were caught cold from their own free-kick, leaving an open invitation for Phillips to test his legs against them.

Rondon obliged with a long pass, with Phillips charging into the area and rifling clinically across goal.

The Reds reached the break at 2-0, but spent much of that time fighting for a foothold.

Skipper Sean McConville did his best to summon a comeback, letting fly the first real chance of the second half from 30 yards and drawing a panicky save from Myhill, but it was not to be.

Instead the finishing blow came in cruel circumstances as Kayden Jackson, League Two’s joint top-scorer with four, saw his penalty shout against Craig Dawson turned down, only for Albion to launch a counter-attack which ended with Rodriguez finishing from the edge of the area.

Accrington, spurred on by the energy of substitute Mekhi McLeod, gave their fans something to celebrate two minutes from time when Dallison slotted home, but the result was already in the bank.