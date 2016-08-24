How we use Cookies
State-of-the-art trampoline park set to be backed by council planners

The Jump Works in Accrington will create 'up to 50 jobs' if it goes ahead

A state-of-the-art trampoline park in Accrington could become a reality as it looks set to be given the approval by the council.

Planning officers at Hyndburn council have recommended for approval proposals to transform a site off Sydney Street into an indoor trampoline arena.

The Observer reported in June how ‘The Jump Works’ will create up to 50 jobs and include interconnected trampolines, angled walls, roll-over platforms, slamdunk basketball nets, grab bags, trick airbags, a café serving hot and cold refreshments and a 115-space car park.

Peel ward councillor Joyce Plummer said it will be an exciting attraction for the area if it is approved.

She said: “It’s a very good idea providing the prices are reasonable as we are in a deprived area.

“Anything that brings leisure facilities and jobs into the ward is a good thing. Let’s just hope it all goes ahead.”

A council planning report said they had received no objections and described it as a ‘positive proposal for Accrington and Hyndburn’.

The site is currently used as a family-run car part sales and end of life centre RSC Europe Ltd.

Documents sent to the council by planning agent Harrison Ince Architects said the applicant Sander Douglas now wants to convert the area into a trampoline arena creating ‘much needed leisure, sport, fitness and employment facilities within the area’.

A decision will be made by councillors at a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, August 31.

