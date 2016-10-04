Statues and public art could feature in new £2m town square

Statues and features celebrating Accrington’s rich history could be included in a new £2m town square.

Council leader Miles Parkinson has welcomed the ‘very encouraging’ feedback from residents and business owners following a consultation event last week and hopes the scheme will improve footfall, attract new businesses and ‘make people proud of the town centre’.

Last week we revealed images of what the future area in front of the Town Hall and Market Hall could look like and how it will commemorate the Accrington Pals’ service.

Coun Parkinson said they are now looking to take inspiration from other towns and cities across the UK before deciding what extra features to include.

He said: “There are many suggestions and all sorts of features that could go in. We look around the country with the statue of Eric Morecambe in Morecambe and what public art can be put there.

The statue of Eric Morecambe in Morecambe

“It may be we come forward with statues of individuals from the time period and show how Accrington folk were dressed at the turn of the last century and going about their everyday life. Or it could be something that’s totally modern.

“The main issue in this consultation was getting the public realm right and what people said about opening up the space, de-cluttering it and whether the trees should be there or not.”

Shahed Mahmood, president of the Hyndburn Chamber of Trade, welcomed the Heritage Lottery investment and said it is a ‘unique opportunity’ for the town and will help them stage bigger public events.

He said: “We need a focal meeting point in town for customers and shoppers. In this town we don’t have anything as such. We’re looking forward to it.”

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Dobson also welcomed the scheme but raised concerns about vehicles travelling across the pedestrianised area from Church Street to access the Market Hall, Town Hall and new police station.

He said: “In the consultation they say there won’t be any deliveries allowed between 9am and 5pm and I think in a perfect world that works. However, I can imagine after three or six months we will see wagons driving up at lunchtime.” He also called for the surfacing works to be of ‘high quality’ so ‘it still looks as good in 10 years’ time’.

What do you think? Write to our letters page.