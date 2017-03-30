Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stolen BMW narrowly avoided crashing into several armed response police cars in Accrington town centre.

Officers said the car had been stolen from West Yorkshire and was tracked by armed response patrols to Accrington after it failed to stop.

A Hyndburn police spokesperson said: “After nearly colliding with several police cars the driver punctured a tyre.

“Unfortunately the driver made good his escape on foot but we are confident from forensic evidence in the car and CCTV we will be able to identify the driver.”

The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday, March 30.