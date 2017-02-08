Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A stolen horsebox worth £14,000 has been recovered by police.

Officers said the vehicle had been seen advertised on several internet sites and potential purchasers had already viewed the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man from Great Harwood is helping police with their enquiries.

A Colne and West Craven Police spokesperson said: “Officers from Colne neighbourhood team, supported by colleagues from immediate response and stolen vehicle squad, recovered a stolen horsebox valued at £14,000.

“Fortunately no-one had parted with their hard earned cash for this stolen and cloned vehicle.

“Always insist on having an expert examination of second hand vehicles as an HPI check of the registration number would not reveal its true identity and will only show the identity of the donor vehicle.”