The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Batten down the hatches...Storm Barbara is coming.

Hyndburn is set to be battered by strong winds and rain on Friday - and things aren’t expected to be much better on Christmas Day.

Storm Barbara is set to roll into the UK tomorrow, with Scotland expected to bare the brunt of her force.

But pockets of Northern Ireland, north Wales and the north of England are also due to suffer.

Winds of up to 90mph are expected in northern Scotland.

Here in East Lancashire, winds are forecast to reach at least 50mph by mid-afternoon on Friday, with heavy showers expected.

Things will calm down into the evening, but the drizzle will continue into the night.

A yellow wind warning - urging people to ‘beware’ - is in place for Friday and Sunday in the north west.

A more-severe amber warning is in place to the north of Scotland for Friday.

On Saturday, Christmas Eve, things will calm slightly, but drizzle and strong breezes will persist.

Showers and gales are expected to return on Christmas Day, but not nearly as severe as expected with Storm Barbara on Friday.

Boxing Day is expected to be much calmer, with the chance of some sunny spells late in the afternoon.

Met Office forecasters are warning the storm could cause some problems on the country’s travel networks - and potentially affect power supplies.

Spokesman Grahame Madge said: “We have had the good fortune to be able to issue the weather warnings ahead of Storm Barbara coming, with plenty of time hopefully for people to change their plans if they need to.

“But the nature of the storm means it still has the potential to have an impact on power supplies, structures, and disrupt bridge and ferry crossings.”

“The most intense winds will be in Glasgow, Inverness, and the north and west of Scotland.

“But the whole of northern England, north Wales and Northern Ireland could also be affected.

“We are expecting gusts of around 80mph widespread within the amber warning area, up to 90mph in places.”