A street once dubbed the ‘worst in Hyndburn’ for anti-social behaviour incidents will get a £500,000 facelift.

Hyndburn council have set aside money in next year’s budget to improve the properties along Spring Street in Rishton to help encourage more local development.

The Observer reported in 2011 how the street was the worst area for crime in the borough, according to Home Office figures.

Council leader Miles Parkinson told a recent council meeting: “We have done much work in Accrington but over many years we have highlighted the problems on Spring Street.

“It was highlighted some years ago that it was the worst street in the borough for anti-social behaviour and fires.

“We are going to invest in that with a facelift and a substantial amount of £500,000.

“This was the dream of the predecessor councillor Harry Grayson who came forward with the canal development plan.

“We are now seeing that come to fruition with Gleeson Homes taking on Parker Street and building homes there.

"We hope the facelift will then bring about change on certain brownfield sites along that street.”