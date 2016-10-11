Strictly's Kristina Rihanoff and Ian Waite to star at charity ball

Dancers Ian Waite and Kristina Rihanoff will entertain guests at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel in aid of East Lancashire Hospice.

Two former Strictly Come Dancing stars will perform in Clayton-le-Moors at an annual ball.

Professional dancers Ian Waite and Kristina Rihanoff will entertain guests at The Dunkenhalgh Hotel in aid of East Lancashire Hospice.

The duo have both performed on numerous series of the popular BBC television show and it will be the second year running that Strictly stars will have performed at the ball.

The event, on Saturday, November 26 will also be opened by opera star Sean Ruane.

Event fundraiser Denise Gee said the Strictly theme was really popular at last year’s sellout ball.

She added: “We’ve been lucky enough to bring two more professionals from the TV show to East Lancashire to entertain our ball guests.

“We’ve only a handful of tickets left for what is always a fantastic and lively evening and are looking forward to the performances.”

Tickets £50 for dinner and entertainment with prizes to be won too.

Rihanoff is a world finalist professional ballroom dancer and choreographer and her previous celebrity dancing partners include John Sergeant, Joe Calzaghe, Jason Donovan, Ben Cohen and Simon Webbe.

Waite is a professional dancer specialising in Latin American dance and his former celebrity dance partners on Strictly include Denise Lewis, Zoe Ball, Penny Lancaster-Stewart and Jodie Kidd.

For tickets call Denise on 01254 287011 or visit the hospice website.