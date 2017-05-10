Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The latest contestant has entered the bid to become Accrington’s Carnival Queen.

Organisers have also announced a range of amazing prizes for the winner including a bespoke dress, jewellery, a pamper day and a shopping voucher.

Cassandra Jones, 19, is a student and lives on Manchester Road in Accrington.

Her interests and hobbies include theatre, animals, walking, socialising and her ambitions are to complete university, get into drama school and become a professional actress.

She said: “I would love to be Carnival Queen. I am so proud to come from Accrington and would love the opportunity to represent the town.”

The competition is open to young women aged 18 to 30 who live or work in the Hyndburn area.

The winner will receive a bespoke dress for the Carnival day made by Balcony Brides in the Accrington Market Hall, shoes, a tiara and handbag from Julie @ Barbara Kay Shoes on Warner Street in Accrington, and flowers from Garlands Florists in Oswaldtwistle.

They will also receive Carnival make-up and a pamper day for two people at Jake Alexander Hair and Beauty on Blackburn Road in Accrington and a £100 shopping voucher from Boutique 23 on Warner Street.

Prizes will also be available for the runners up.

Organisers are also looking for a King, Prince and Princess for the Carnival celebrations on June 25.

Judging for the King and Queen will take place at The Brooks Club on Infant Street in Accrington on Friday, May 19 from 7pm to 7.30pm.

All the winners and attendants must be available on carnival day.

Application forms can be collected from various Accrington shops including Jake Alexander Hair & Beauty and can also be downloaded from www.accringtoncarnival.com .

To arrange a publicity photograph call Tracy on 07971 772168 or Bev or Jake on 01254 394360.

Children aged between seven and 11 living in Hyndburn can also enter the Prince and Princess competition.

Entrants will be limited to 20 Prince and Princess places and they will be notified if they are successful prior to the day of judging. The Prince and Princess winners and runners up will be decided at Oswaldtwistle Mills on Saturday, June 10 from 9am. Entrants must be accompanied by a responsible adult on the day.