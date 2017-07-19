Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pensioner Ian Kitchin lost the majority of his eyesight over a decade ago. Registered blind, he struggles to read, write or even cross the road, and yet he remains an accomplished photographer.

Ian, 75, has been an active member of the Accrington Camera Club for years and is currently serving as their president.

A member of the Disabled Photographers’ Society (DPS) for three years, Ian, from Rishton, has recently been awarded their Associateship status.

Ian, who has also featured in disability lifestyle magazine Able, has been an avid photographer for most of his life, but has had to adapt the way he takes photos after losing the majority of his sight over ten years ago.

He said: “I lost sight in one eye completely in 2001 and by 2005 I lost most of my sight in the other eye, but they managed to stabilise it.

"I’m able to walk around, but I can’t easily read, write, cross the road or know which bus I’m getting on without asking someone.

“By 2005, digital photography was well established so I was able to use a magnifier – like one that is used to look at negatives – to identify shapes on the screen and compose photographs.

"I actually see more through the camera - using it as a viewing aid.”

The Disabled Photographers’ Society is a registered charity formed in 1968 to help make photography accessible to those with disabilities.

It’s run by dedicated volunteers, most of whom are disabled photographers themselves.

Ian, who was awarded his Licentiateship by the DPS last year, was upgraded to Associateship after submitting a panel of 15 photographs called ‘Within a Mile of Home’, so named because they were all taken close to his home in St Albans Road.

Ian even submitted a map alongside his project, showing exactly where he lives and where the photos were taken.

He said: “The stated intent of the photographs was to demonstrate that one does not have to visit the Grand Canyon or make an African safari to find varied and challenging subjects which yield interesting and stimulating images.

"I received a private call from one of the judges, who was very effusive.”

He hopes his work will demonstrate to budding photographers that there are opportunities for good photographs anywhere.

Ian’s full submission can be seen on his website iankitchin.talk talk.net