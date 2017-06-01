Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A suspected amphetamines and cannabis haul has been seized from a house in Accrington.

Hyndburn police officers from the Central and Springhill neighbourhood team executed a warrant at the property on Richmond Hill Street on Wednesday, May 31.

No arrests have been made and a 39-year-old man will be interviewed at a later date.

A police spokesperson said: “The neighbourhood team based at Accrington have today executed a drugs warrant on Richmond Hill Street.

“Quantities of suspected amphetamine and other items have been seized as part of the examination.”

Anyone with information call police on 101.