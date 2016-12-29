In pictures: Events in the mid-2000s

This week’s Time-trip takes a look back at events happening in Accrington in the mid-2000s.

Each week we publish a set of pictures taken by our photographers which appeared in the paper in the last decade.

The pictures appear first on our website and are then reprinted in the paper.

This week we have a picture of the Bishop of Burnley, Rev John Goddard, serving up barbecue food with Peter Holden and Lloyd Cockbain at the united churches open air event at Saint James’ Church, Accrington.

There are also a couple of snaps from Accrington Carnival in 2007 - one of dancing girls receiving prizes from the mayor Tony Dobson and another of carnival queens celebrating.

Finally, there is a shot of staff at Cummins Mello, Accrington, sporting their pink finery for Wear It Pink Day.

If you have any pictures you would like us to feature, please send them to us at communities@menmedia.co.uk or via the Accrington Observer Facebook page.