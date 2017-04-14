Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Talented young dancers triumphed at a prestigious dance competition at Disneyland Paris.

A dozen children from KTZ Dance in Rishton travelled to the French tourist resort to compete against some of the top schools in the country.

Katie Readman, who runs the dance school at the Riverside Industrial Estate, said the dancers, aged five to 18, scooped 16 first place, two second place and one third place prize in their third year in the competition.

She said: “We were supposed to be having this year off but in October we entered the Dance Camp UK competition at Clacton-on-Sea and won the whole thing.

"So because of that we won a place to go to Disney and compete. We weren’t planning to go to Paris this year, we were having a year off.

“So because we won it was a case of ‘Right, what do we do?’ So they were thrown in the deep end after Christmas and had only six weeks of rehearsal time. However, they pulled it together and did amazingly well.”

Katie, 32, said all the youngsters won their solos and duets and the festival dance category.

They are now planning a well earned year off from competition before returning in 2019.