Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have stolen cash from three taxis in Accrington.

Police said the taxis, all from different companies, were broken into on Claret Street and Buxton Street between 5am and 6am on Tuesday, April 18.

The two suspected offenders, who are described as wearing dark clothing, were disturbed by nearby residents before fleeing the scene.

A Hyndburn Police spokesperson said: “One of the offenders has run towards Corporation Street while the other has made towards Charter Street. All of the taxis represent different companies.

“If anybody is in possession of CCTV that might assist the identification of these persons, saw anyone acting suspiciously between this timeframe, or is made aware of any information that might assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting log reference LC-20170418-0146.”