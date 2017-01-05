Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who was caught red-handed with cocaine and incriminating mobile phones in his car told arresting police officers ‘You’re going to have to prove they are mine’, a court heard.

Corey Linacre was spotted by officers near to The Britannia Inn pub in Oswaldtwistle and they found it ‘suspicious’ that his car window was down in the bad weather, Burnley Crown Court was told.

When police approached his car they saw a small white packet being thrown from the driver’s window.

Inside the car they found a plastic tub with snap bags, a cannabis grinder and mobile phones.

More drug items were also found at his home on Manor Road in Accrington, including digital scales, snap bags and £1,000 in cash.

A tupperware box was also found in his bedroom with white powder and another blue tub with a ‘white substance’.

Linacre, 19, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply and was sent to a young offenders institute for three years.

Emma Kehoe, prosecuting, told the court Linacre was seen in the car on November 21 and he had his windows down despite the wet and windy weather.

The prosecutor said the police’s attention was ‘drawn to the motor vehicle’ as they ‘thought it was suspicious’.

The court heard how Linacre was found with an iPhone in his hand and next to the driver’s seat was a cannabis grinder.

When they officers got the defendant out to search the car they found another Nokia mobile phone underneath the drivers seat and a plastic tub with ‘snap bags containing a white substance’.

Miss Kehoe said when Linacre was arrested, his response to the officers was: “You’re going to have to prove they are mine”.

The court heard how Linacre was taken to the police station and his Accrington home was later searched.

Miss Kehoe said: “The defendant, when all of these items had been seized, was interviewed

“Other than accepting he was the driver of the vehicle he answered no comment.”

An examination of Linacre’s mobile phones found in the car revealed a number of text messages ‘indicative of the user being involved in the supply of drugs’.

Miss Kehoe said an ‘advertising’ text was sent from one of the phones on November 18 to 10 different numbers saying ‘flake, ket and pills being dropped off’.

Linacre then received further texts enquiring about those drugs, the court heard.

Judge Beverley Lunt sentenced Linacre to three years in a young offenders institute.