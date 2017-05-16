Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old man fractured his pelvis in a car crash in Oswaldtwistle.

The teenage driver is in a ‘critical but stable’ condition in hospital after a Nissan Micra collided with a Renault Megane on Fielding Lane at around 5pm on Monday, May 15.

Police are appealing for information.

Lancashire Police say the Micra was travelling towards Union Road at the time of the incident, but is believed to have left the carriageway to the nearside before colliding with the Megane, which was parked and unattended.

The driver of the Micra, an 18-year-old man from Accrington, suffered a fractured pelvis and chest injuries. He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital, where he remains in a critical but stable condition. A 16-year-old male passenger also suffered some very slight injuries.

Sergeant Adam Dawson, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “We would like to piece together exactly what occurred, and how it came about. We would now like to hear from anybody who saw the incident or saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision.”

Two crews from Hyndburn Fire Station assisted paramedics and police with the extrication of the driver.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1053 of May 15.