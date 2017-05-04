Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager was found with a ‘police’ branded stun gun disguised as a flashlight and nearly £5,000 in cannabis hiding in his bedroom, a court heard.

The Accrington youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was caught by police after he was heard ‘boasting’ about the taser to his mates.

Officers twice attended his home in Hyndburn in August last year and found the taser along with nearly £5,000 worth of cannabis.

He pleaded guilty to possessing a prohibited weapon and being concerned in the supply of cannabis and was given a two-year youth rehabilitation order.

Stephen Parker, prosecuting, told the court how the taser was not working and had the word ‘police’ written on it but was not one which belonged to any constabulary.

He told the court: “On the face of it it appears to be a flashlight and works as a flashlight. It’s got ‘police’ written on it. It wasn’t fully functioning at the time because one of the barbs going round it was missing.

“However the expert said it would be easy to make it work by putting a small piece of metal from a paper clip to bridge the gap. Once that is done it becomes fully functional.”

The court heard how officers attended the youth’s home and found the taser and then returned a week later and discovered the cannabis.

Mr Parker said the drugs were being kept in a ‘walk-in wardrobe or closet’ and were found in ‘various forms’.

The court heard how a total of 458.6g of cannabis was found with 103g left ‘strung up and hanging out’. Officers also found twenty £10 street deals in snap bags and the rest of the drugs split between three plastic tubs.

When interviewed by police the youth said he found the taser a few weeks earlier while out.

Mr Parker said: “He thought at first it was a torch but then when he saw the metal at the end he realised it was a taser.”

The youth told police that he had run up a £50 debt with drug dealers and was asked to dry the cannabis haul out for them as payment.

Neil Howard, defending, said the taser was ‘not in working order’ and ‘clearly for showing off’.

Judge Beverley Lunt warned the youth he will be locked up if he offends again.