Teenager wanted on suspicion of making threats to kill towards woman

Police have appealed for Taeyab Ali, 19, from Accrington, to contact them

Taeyab Ali

A teenager from Accrington is wanted by police on suspicion of making threats to kill towards a woman.

Taeyab Ali, 19, whose last known address was Garbett Street, is wanted for the alleged offence on August 13 this year.

He is thought to have links to the Accrington, Blackburn and Preston areas.

PS Chris Valentine said: “We are continuing our enquiries to find Ali and I would urge anyone who has seen him or has any information about where he might be to contact us as soon as possible.

“I would also urge Mr Ali, if he sees this appeal, to make contact with us.”

Anyone with information on Mr Ali’s whereabouts can contact police on 101.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

