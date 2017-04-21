Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thieves have broken into two houses and stolen a BMW in a series of early morning raids.

Police said mountain bikes, tools, wallets and cash were also stolen in Rishton in the early hours of Thursday, April 20.

Offenders initially stole a mountain bike left in the front garden of a house on Livesey Street and were then seen to try the handles of cars parked on the street.

Tony Ford, police watch liaison officer, said they later returned to the house and entered through an insecure front door.

Once inside they searched the ground floor and stole tools, a wallet and car keys.

They then used the keys to steal the family BMW 120 car parked outside before discarding the earlier stolen mountain bike.

Another house on Talbot Street was broken into and a gents mountain bike was stolen.

Police said thieves also entered an unlocked car parked outside a house on Meadowhead Drive and stole a purse from a handbag left on a seat.

They removed cash before throwing the other property from the purse onto the street.

It’s not known whether the incidents are being linked.

Anyone with information call police on 101 quoting log number 182 of April 20.