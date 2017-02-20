Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Heartless thieves have ‘ransacked’ a community centre which helps feed the homeless and needy.

Police said the Saheli Centre on Charter Street in Accrington was broken into on the evening of Thursday, February 16.

The burglars stole several items but also left the freezer door open which caused the food inside to be ‘spoiled’.

A Hyndburn police spokesperson said: “For those who aren’t familiar with the Saheli Centre it is a community centre, which, amongst other activities, holds a Curry Club every Sunday between 1.30pm and 2.30pm, which feeds the homeless and those on the poverty line.

Man hospitalised with 'severe smoke inhalation' after house fire rescue

“There is an open door policy where everyone is welcome and a hot meal, dessert and a brew is provided.

“Did you see anything? Do you know something that might help the police? Can you help the Saheli Centre?

“If you can help contact police on 101 quoting ED1702621 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”